Agencies

INTERNET

Google to invest in Chushou

Google has joined a funding round for a Chinese game streaming service, making its second direct investment in China since largely withdrawing from the country in 2010. The company is joining a Series D investment round for Chushou (觸手), whose name translates into “Tentacle,” a Chinese mobile-centric game live-streaming platform with 90 million registered users. Google’s investment in Chushou comes after it lost out to Amazon.com Inc, which bought Twitch for US$970 million in 2014. Since then, it has attempted to launch live-streaming services for gamers via YouTube. The latest cash injection brings Chushou’s total funding to US$120 million and is to help it expand services around the world.

INTERNET

Kalanick to sell Uber shares

Uber Technologies Inc cofounder Travis Kalanick, who was ousted as CEO in June last year, is to sell nearly one-third of his shares in the ride-services company for about US$1.4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Kalanick’s sale is part of a deal with a group of investors led by Softbank Group Corp, which is taking a 17.5 percent stake in Uber, mostly by buying shares from early investors and employees. Kalanick had offered to sell half of his total shares, but because there was a limit on how much Softbank will buy, he is to sell just 29 percent, the source said.

SPORTSWEAR

Boardriders to buy Billabong

US company Boardriders Inc, which owns the Quicksilver brand, has signed an agreement to acquire Australian rival Billabong International Ltd, merging two major names in sportswear. Boardriders said the combination of the two companies would create the world’s leading action sports company, adding that they would together have 630 retail stores in 28 countries and more than 7,000 retail clients in 110 countries. Under the deal, Boardriders is to buy shares of Billabong at A$1 per share, a premium of 28 percent over the stock price on Nov. 30 when the buyout bid was unveiled.

ENERGY

Westinghouse to be sold off

Financially troubled Westinghouse Electric Co on Thursday announced that it agreed to be sold to Brookfield Business Partners for US$4.6 billion, pending approval by a US bankruptcy court. Westinghouse, owned by Japan’s Toshiba Corp since 2006, has faced deep losses due to its stalled nuclear business, including canceled plants in South Carolina. As a result, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in March last year. Brookfield, which manages US$265 billion in assets and specializes in infrastructure, energy and real estate, said it would take on about US$3 billion in long-term debt to finance the transaction.

AIRLINES

LATAM ups margin forecast

LATAM Airlines Group, the largest airline in Latin America, on Thursday said that it expects an operating margin of between 7.5 percent and 9.5 percent this year, up from its estimates for last year. The Chile-based airline attributed the increase to a higher flow of passengers on international flights and domestic flights in Brazil. Last year it had projected an operating margin of between 6 percent and 8 percent. The measure is a gauge of the proportion of a company’s revenue remaining after paying wages and other variable production costs.