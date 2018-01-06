Evertrust to increase pay for its administrative staff

Staff writer, with CNA

Evertrust Rehouse Group (永慶房產集團) on Thursday said it plans to raise wages for administrative personnel by up to 11 percent, as the local property market has shown signs of a rebound.

Evertrust chairman Sun Ching-yu (孫慶餘) said that the wage increases, which are expected to average 5 percent, are scheduled to take effect in March and would be doled out based on the performance of each employee.

Evertrust, which is offering pay hikes for the second time in three years, is the first real-estate agency in the nation to announce a wage increase amid the government’s call for employers to raise wages and offer entry-level pay of at least NT$30,000 per month.

Tu Chen-hung (塗振宏), a manager at Evertrust’s human resources department, said improving employees’ welfare is the foundation of their performance.

For its salespeople, the firm guarantees a base salary of NT$50,000 per month for their first nine months on the company’s payroll, he said.

As transactions of residential and commercial housing units in the nation’s six special municipalities last year rose about 12 percent, Tu said he expects the rebound will encourage more people to become real-estate agents.

Local rival Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said that it already has a regular annual pay raise mechanism in place that will take effect in April, but added the details of this year’s raises have yet to be finalized.