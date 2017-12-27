LeEco founder Jia ordered back to China to face woes

Bloomberg

China’s stock regulator on Monday issued an order for Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp (LeEco, 樂視) founder Jia Yueting (賈躍亭) to return to the country before the end of the year to deal with the company’s financial woes.

The Beijing branch of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said that despite repeated calls from the regulator, the founder has yet to show up and deliver on his promise to provide interest-free loans to Shenzhen-listed LeEco which is mired in a “huge amount of debt.”

The CSRC has been pushing for Jia’s return since September.

“The debt has yet to paid back,” the agency said in a statement. “It has severely hurt the interest of the listed company and investors, and has had an extremely adverse social impact.”

Jia made his fortune at LeEco with a video-streaming service similar to Netflix, but he borrowed heavily against his shares in the company to expand into new ventures, including smartphones and electronics.

He has more recently shifted his focus to making electric cars and has been struggling to raise capital to fund the venture, Faraday & Future Inc (法拉第未來).

In a statement issued by LeEco in October, it said Jia had promised in 2015 to make two interest-free loans payable in 10 years or more worth a combined total of 5.7 billion yuan (US$871 million), while his sister, Jia Yuefang (賈躍芳), had agreed to make loans valued at 1.7 billion yuan.