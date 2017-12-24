Agencies

UNITED STATES

Holiday spending surges

A payment technology firm says that holiday spending is surging in the days before Christmas. First Data on Friday said overall spending, excluding gas, rose 9.2 percent from Nov. 1 through Monday last week, outpacing the 3.7 percent pace for the period a year earlier. The company analyzes online and in-store payments for 1.3 million merchants. Cooler weather, rising consumer confidence and low unemployment are enticing shoppers to spend. The report comes as the US Department of Commerce on Friday released data showing that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.6 percent last month after gaining 0.2 percent in October.

UNITED KINGDOM

Services bolster growth

The economy picked up speed in the third quarter thanks to a strong services sector, official data confirmed on Friday, ahead of years of expected weaker growth on gathering Brexit clouds. GDP grew 0.4 percent in the third quarter, up slightly from 0.3 percent in the April-to-June period, the Office for National Statistics said as it reiterated last month’s second estimate. However, the government had warned last month in its annual budget that the economy would grow much slower than expected over the next five years.

CANADA

Oil output dip stalls GDP

The economy unexpectedly stalled in October on a decline in oil output, a disappointing kickoff to the final quarter of this year. GDP was unchanged from September, Statistics Canada reported on Friday, weighed down by a 3.5 percent drop in production by oil sands companies. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had forecast a 0.2 percent gain for October. Economists forecast growth in the fourth quarter to pick up to an annualized 2.4 percent pace, from 1.7 percent in the third, and to expand by 2.2 percent next year.

INTERNET

Amazon purchases Blink

Blink on Friday put out the word that online retail goliath Amazon.com Inc has bought the start-up specializing in wireless home security cameras. “We’ll continue to operate under the Amazon umbrella,” Blink said in a blog post. “It’s Day 1 for us at Amazon, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can deliver to our customers together.” The US start-up last week added a video doorbell priced at US$99 to its home security system offerings. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and Amazon did not reply to an AFP inquiry.

NORTH KOREA

Sanctions slow Chinese trade

China’s trade with North Korea last month edged up to US$388 million, but remained at about its lowest levels this year, data showed yesterday, as tough sanctions continue to slow business with its isolated neighbor. The total is up 15.9 percent from October’s US$334.89 million, but far lower than US$613.2 million a year ago, according to data released by China’s General Administration of Customs. While the data shows a monthly pickup, China’s trade with North Korea has been slowing since the latest UN penalties came into force on Sept. 5, banning Pyongyang from selling coal, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood abroad.