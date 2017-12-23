Bitcoin sinks as investors face ‘reality check’

Bloomberg

Bitcoin yesterday sank as much as 21 percent, extending its loss from its intraday high this month toward 40 percent.

The digital currency dropped to as low as US$12,191.80 before trading at US$12,601.75 as of 3:29pm in Hong Kong.

Bitcoin, which is down 38 percent from its peak of US$19,511, is still up more than 1,100 percent this year.

Investors are having a “reality check,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at Oanda Corp.

“At the heart of the matter was a frenzied demand for coins with limited supply has now led to unsophisticated investors holding the bag at the top,” he said.

Bitcoin’s drop comes amid concern that an offshoot is becoming a stronger rival to the more well-known cryptocurrency. Bitcoin cash, which emerged earlier this year amid a split between factions over proposed software upgrades, was added to Coinbase Inc’s offerings this week.

There are growing signs of mania for anything cryptocurrency related.

Long Island Iced Tea Corp shares rose as much as 289 percent after the unprofitable Hicksville, New York-based company rebranded itself Long Blockchain Corp.

The company, whose business has been selling non-alcoholic beverages, says it will now seek to partner with or invest in companies that develop the decentralized ledgers known as blockchain, the technology that underpins bitcoin.

The renamed firm joins the ranks of recently christened crypto companies — a list that includes former makers of juice, sports bras and sofas — whose share prices have all rocketed after their respective announcements.

Some are likening the mania to the dot-com boom, and ultimate bust, two decades ago.

Long Blockchain’s shares may be benefiting from the announcement, but so far the company has little to show for its aspirations.

It has no agreements with any blockchain firms and says “there is no assurance that a definitive agreement with these, or any other entity, will be entered into or ultimately consummated.”

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday said that bitcoin was not functioning like a normal means of payment and was being used for speculation.

Banks are sensing opportunity. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is setting up a trading desk to make markets in digital currencies, such as bitcoin, according to people with knowledge of the strategy.

The bank aims to get the business running by the end of June, if not earlier, two of the people said.