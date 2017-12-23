Wholesale sector revenue hits record high: ministry

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Wholesale sector revenue rose 3.5 percent year-on-year to a record NT$873.6 billion (US$29.15 billion) last month, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

It was the highest figure since the ministry started taking records in 1953 for domestic trade, which includes the wholesale, retail and restaurant sectors, it said.

Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) attributed the growth to merchants’ holiday sales and demand for cloud-computing storage, which boosted orders for memory chips and computer servers.

Aggregate revenue in the first 11 months of the year gained 5.1 percent year-on-year to NT$9.12 trillion, which represented the largest scale of expansion over the same period in the past seven years, ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, retail sector revenue expanded 3.4 percent annually to NT$369.8 billion last month, bolstered by department stores’ annual promotions and the Singles’ Day online shopping festival.

Cumulative revenue in the first 11 months of the year grew 0.9 percent annually to a record NT$3.76 trillion, data showed.

Restaurant and beverage sector revenue gained 2.4 percent year-on-year to NT$35.3 billion last month, data showed.

Cumulative revenue in the first 11 months of the year increased 2.7 percent year-on-year to a record NT$412 billion, the ministry said.

Given that it was the fourth consecutive month that retail sales rose and the ninth straight month that restaurant and beverage revenue increased, it is fair to say that the nation’s domestic demand is recovering, Wang said.