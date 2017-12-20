Saudi Arabia set to launch visas in next three months

AFP, RIYADH

Saudi Arabia is to begin issuing tourist visas in the first quarter of next year, its top tourism official said, a first for the kingdom as it undergoes major economic and social reforms.

Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said that “all government approvals” are in place for the launch of electronic visas next year to “all nationals whose countries allow their citizens to visit” Saudi Arabia.

“We are now just preparing the regulations — who is eligible for the visas and how to obtain them,” added the head of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, who is a son of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The move to open up its tourism sector is a major shift for Saudi Arabia as powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud seeks to radically overhaul the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy and shed its ultra-conservative image.

Apart from the millions of Muslims who travel to Saudi Arabia annually for the hajj pilgrimage, most visitors face an arduous process and steep fees to enter the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia currently grants tourist visas for a limited number of nations, but even those applications involve a range of restrictions, including requirements to travel through an accredited company and stay at designated hotels.

Prince Sultan said the cost of the new tourist visa had not yet been settled, but stressed that it would be “as low as possible, because we believe the cumulative economic impact is greater than the cash from the visa.”

Saudi Arabia is notorious worldwide for its longstanding bans on the mixing of the sexes, alcohol consumption and women driving — making it an undesirable destination for many.

In recent months, the kingdom has broken with some of its most rigid rules — lifting a cinema ban, allowing genders to mix at a national celebration and announcing that women would be allowed to drive from June.