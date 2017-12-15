Metal casing arm of Hon Hai to buy share of LNG group

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準), a metal casing manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), yesterday said it is to acquire a 24.37 percent share of IDG Energy Investment Group Ltd for about HK$1.49 billion (US$190.79 million), tapping into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

The strategic investment is to be made through five Foxconn Technology subsidiaries, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Each subsidiary is to subscribe to an offering of 297 million new shares issued by Hong Kong-based IDG for HK$1 per share, which represents about a 27 percent discount from IDG’s closing share price of HK$1.37 yesterday.

IDG plans to use the proceeds to invest in the natural gas industry, LNG terminal projects and related business, the company said in a statement.

IDG also expects to expand its business scope to other oil and gas companies or projects, the statement added.

IDG swung into a gross profit of HK$9.3 million for the six months ending on Sept. 30, compared with a gross loss of HK$13.6 million for the same period the previous year.

In separate news, Hon Hai’s board on Wednesday approved the listing of its subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd (富士康工業互聯網) in Shanghai.

The unit is to apply for an initial public offering of yuan-denominated ordinary shares (A shares) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said in a filing with Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The time frame for the application remains uncertain and details about the terms of the issue are undecided.