Agencies

FINANCE

HNA execs plan to buy stock

HNA Group Co (海航集團) executives, including cochairman Chen Feng (陳峰), plan to buy shares in Bohai Capital Holding Co (渤海金控) after the Shenzhen, China-listed leasing unit’s stock fell by about one-third from its peak earlier this year. A total of 24 officials at HNA and its subsidiaries plan to buy 87 million yuan (US$13.1 million) of Bohai Capital shares from the market within three months, according to statements filed with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange yesterday. The purchases are meant to reflect confidence in the leasing unit, the statements said.

RETAIL

Dixons to scale back mobile

British electronics retailer Dixons Carphone PLC cut its earnings guidance and said it would scale back its mobile phone business as British consumers hold off on upgrading to new handsets. The company is to reduce the “complexity and capital intensity” of the mobile business model, it said in a statement yesterday, indicating that it plans to close stores. The moves come after it reduced its guidance for full-year pretax profit to ￡360 million to ￡400 million (US$480.6 million to US$534 million), cutting the top end of the range by ￡40 million. Dixons yesterday posted first-half revenue of ￡4.87 billion, 2.6 percent below average analyst expectations.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitfinex restores operations

Bitfinex, one of the world’s biggest bitcoin exchanges, has had its platform restored after hackers sought for the second time this month to prevent users from accessing it via a denial-of-service attack. The attack took about 12 hours to resolve and new user sign-ups were temporarily disabled to help defend against the attackers, it said. Bitfinex, which does not disclose on its Web site or in any public documents where it is located, ranks second in trading volume among exchanges worldwide, according to Coinhills. Bitfinex on Dec. 2 said it would no longer serve US customers, because it is too expensive to do business with them. This followed Wells Fargo & Co’s decision earlier in the year to end its role as a correspondent bank through which customers in the US could send money to Bitfinex and cryptocurrency Tether’s banks in Taiwan.

TRANSPORTATION

Uber teams up with Howa

Uber Technologies Inc yesterday said it would include Howa’s fleet of 4,000 taxis in its app so customers in Bangkok can get a quicker and more convenient ride. It is the latest partnership for the world’s most valuable start-up, which last week struck a deal to sell 51 percent of its Singapore car rental unit to taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp for S$295 million (US$218.1 million) in cash. In Japan, where it has achieved little since starting operations about four years ago, the company is overhauling leadership and taking a less combative approach with regulators and taxi operators.

SAUDI ARABIA

Agency to oversee assets

The government is setting up an organization to manage assets relinquished by detainees as part of settlement agreements in the crackdown on corruption, people with knowledge of the matter said. The government is talking to consultants about how to set up the entity, which would evaluate and potentially sell holdings handed over by billionaires and princes in exchange for their freedom, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Authorities could recover as much as US$100 billion from the settlement deals, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.