ARTC preparing to test self-driving cars in traffic

Staff writer, with CNA

The Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC, 車輛研究測試中心) is preparing to put driverless cars on the road, saying it has acquired all the necessary technology.

Since the center first invested in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in 2007, it has been working toward developing driverless vehicles, the Lukang (鹿港), Changhua County-based firm said.

In an interview with reporters, ARTC president Joe Huang (黃隆洲) said that not only has the center acquired the technological expertise to develop a driverless car, but it has also conquered the challenges associated with navigating such vehicles in real traffic.

The center has designated controlled areas in which its driverless vehicles are to operate to gather more data on navigation before taking them into traffic, he added.

The center said its driverless cars feature 10 ADAS capabilities, including automatic parking, lane-change assistance and a collision avoidance system.

The center said its driverless vehicle was able to navigate simulations of 10 typical traffic situations.

Meanwhile, the ARTC is to continue to transfer its technology to businesses and help develop driverless services at public parks, amusement parks and other recreational areas, Huang said.

A driverless vehicle uses lasers, radar and other image detection technology to identify its surroundings, then makes precise calculations to determine the best possible course of action, the center said.

Navigation uses a combination of Internet-of-Things gadgets and remote monitoring, it added.