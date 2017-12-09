Agencies

PANAMA

China trade talks announced

Panama and China will in June next year begin negotiations to sign a free-trade deal, the two countries’ trade ministers said on Thursday, consolidating a relationship that has strengthened after the Central American nation ditched ties with Taiwan. Panamanian Minister of Commerce and Industry Augusto Arosemena on Thursday made the remarks in Panama City alongside Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan (鍾山).

UNITED STATES

Consumer debt accelerates

US consumers increased their borrowing by US$20.5 billion in October, the biggest gain in 11 months and following a US$19.2 billion gain in September, the US Federal Reserve reported on Thursday. The category that covers auto loans and student loans was up US$12.2 billion, slightly slower than the US$13.2 billion rise in September. Borrowing in the category that covers credit cards rose by US$8.3 billion, up from a US$6 billion increase in September and the strongest showing since November last year.

HEAVY INDUSTRY

GE to cut 12,000 jobs

Embattled industrial giant General Electric Co (GE) on Thursday announced it will cut more than 12,000 blue and white-collar jobs in its GE Power unit, part of a turnaround plan launched by the new company leadership. The layoffs will primarily hit facilities outside the US, as part of an effort to reduce overall structural costs by US$3.5 billion this year and next year, the company said. The job cuts are to affect about 18 percent of the energy unit’s global workforce.

BLOCKCHAIN

Bitcoin breach reported

The Slovenian-based bitcoin miner NiceHash said on Thursday it is investigating a security breach and the possible theft of tens of millions of dollars’ worth of bitcoins, as meanwhile the value of the virtual currency has soared to a new record high. NiceHash said in a statement that it had stopped operations for 24 hours and was working to verify how many bitcoins were taken. Unconfirmed reports said that more than 4,000 bitcoins were missing, valued at more than US$70 million.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford and Alibaba team up

Ford Motor Co is collaborating with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to further expand into the world’s largest auto market. The carmaker on Thursday said that it has signed a three-year agreement to explore technology for marketing, sales, cloud computing and distribution strategies. It hopes to better incorporate digital technologies and platforms into its vehicles. Ford recently promised to roll out more than 50 new models in China over the next eight years.

RETAIL

Walmart to change name

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is changing its legal name effective on Feb. 1 next year as it shifts away from physical stores in the age of Amazon.com Inc’s increasing dominance. The world’s largest retailer on Wednesday said that it will change its legal name to Walmart Inc from Wal-Mart Stores Inc. It said the move underscores its growing emphasis on serving shoppers in different ways beyond just physical stores: online, on their mobile devices and through pickup and delivery. Walmart operates more than 11,600 stores and clubs under 60 different banners worldwide.