Asustek unveils an always-connected Gigabit LTE laptop

Staff writer, with CNA

Asustek Computer Inc, one of the nation’s leading PC brands, on Tuesday unveiled the world’s first always-connected Gigabit long-term evolution (LTE) laptop using Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 835 processor.

Asustek chief executive Jerry Shen (沈振來) introduced the Windows on Snapdragon notebook computer — Asus NovaGo — which operates like a smartphone at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii.

Staying connected to the Internet, it is able to turn on instantly even after staying idle for hours.

The Asus NovaGo costs NT$25,900 and the company plans to launch preorders in Taiwan on Jan. 3 in Senao stores nationwide and through the distributor’s online sales network, Asustek said.

INNOVATION

Shen told the summit attendees that the Asus NovaGo represents a significant technological innovation in computing and connectivity.

The Asus NovaGo is expected to be a landmark innovation in the laptop industry, he said.

The Qualcomm Snapdraogn 835 processor is built using advanced 10-nanometer technology and is able to provide high-speed Internet connectivity and data downloads, Asustek said.

Users would be able to download a two-hour movie in just 10 seconds, the firm said.

Equipped with a 13.3-inch full HD touch screen, the new device weighs only 1.3kg and is 1.49cm thick, Asustek said.

The Asus NovaGo has a 360-degree hinge design, which allows its screen to fold back until the device becomes a tablet in much the same way as the PC brand’s previous hybrid laptops.

The gadget boasts a long battery life with up to 22 hours of video playing time and up to 30 days of standby time, Asustek said.

EMBEDDED SIM

In addition, the Asus NovaGo supports embedded SIM and Nano SIM to ensure seamless connectivity across national borders, the firm said.

Embedded SIM is an integrated chip that provides an always-connected experience and allows users to switch telecoms easily without having to physically swap out SIM cards, it added.

After the launch of the Asus NovaGo, shares in Asustek gained 0.37 percent to close at NT$269.5 in Taipei trading yesterday, outperforming the broader market after the TAIEX plunged 1.64 percent.