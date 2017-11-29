Agencies

PROPERTY

London homes unaffordable

London homes are less affordable than ever before, despite slowing price growth and government attempts to cut the cost of housing for first-time buyers. It now costs the average Londoner 14.5 times their annual salary to purchase a home, the highest level on record, according to a report yesterday by researcher Hometrack. Cambridge, Oxford and the English seaside town of Bournemouth also have price-to-earnings ratios in the double digits, the report showed. “Unaffordability in London has reached a record high, despite a material slowdown in the rate of house-price growth over the last year,” Hometrack research director Richard Donnell said in an interview. “The gap between average earnings and house prices in the capital has never been wider.”

BANKING

Metrobank officials punished

The Philippine central bank sanctioned Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co after the regulator investigated an alleged internal fraud that cost the lender 1.75 billion pesos (US$35 million). Sanctions ranged from a reprimand to the suspension of directors and officials who were complacent in their duties, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said, without naming them. The nation’s second-largest lender was also ordered to allocate about 4.45 billion pesos of its capital to cover higher operational risk, the central bank said in a statement. Police in July arrested a Metrobank official after she was suspected of funneling loans into fictitious accounts that were transferred electronically to other private accounts she owned.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Temasek mulls stake sale

Temasek Holdings Pte is exploring a sale of its stake in Asian drug distributor Zuellig Pharma, people familiar with the matter said. The Singapore state investment firm has been speaking with advisers about a potential sale of its 20 percent stake in Zuellig Pharma, which commands vast pharmaceutical distribution networks in about a dozen Asian markets, the people said. Temasek could seek about US$1 billion for its holding in the Singapore-based company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. The stake could draw interest from strategic buyers including Mitsui & Co, the Japanese trading house that has been expanding its healthcare operations, as well as private equity firms, the people said. Zuellig Group was founded in 1922 by businessman Frederick Zuellig, who moved to Manila from Switzerland. The family trading house built out a number of different businesses and now has interests ranging from healthcare and pharmaceuticals to insurance and property, its Web site says.

RESTAURANTS

Roark to buy US chain

Roark Capital Group, the owner of Arby’s and Cinnabon, has agreed to buy restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc for about US$2.4 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. Roark agreed to pay about US$157 a share in cash for the Minneapolis-based restaurant operator, according to the people. That would represent a premium of about 34 percent to the stock’s Nov. 13 closing price, before Roark’s opening bid of about US$150 a share was reported. A deal could be announced as soon yesterday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The private equity firm plans to merge Buffalo Wild Wings with Arby’s, though the two brands would remain distinct. Arby’s chief executive Paul Brown would be chief executive of the combined business, the people said.