Bitcoin guns for US$10,000 as the mania intensifies

Bloomberg

Bitcoin is showing no signs of slowing down, blowing past US$9,000 less than a week after topping US$8,000 and now quickly closing in on five figures.

The price of the largest cryptocurrency by market value is soaring as it gains greater mainstream attention, despite warnings of a bubble in what not everyone agrees is an asset. From Wall Street executives to venture capitalists, observers have been weighing in, with some more skeptical than others. Bitcoin has risen more than 40 percent over the past two weeks. By comparison, the S&P 500 has a total return of about 18 percent for the whole of 2017.

“The weekend’s bitcoin price hike is just the continuation of a long-term bull run on the cryptocurrency, fueled by the tsunami of speculative trading on Japanese exchanges and the entrance of institutional investors across the world,” said Thomas Glucksmann, Hong Kong-based head of marketing at cryptocurrency exchange Gatecoin Ltd. “It is more likely that the US$10,000 psychological stratosphere will push more institutional investors into the mix.”

The surge has swept along individual investors. The number of accounts at Coinbase, one of the largest platforms for trading bitcoin and rival ethereum, has almost tripled to 13 million in the past year, Bespoke Investment Group LLC said.

Bitcoin climbed as high as a record US$9,735.51 yesterday, and was recently up about 17 percent compared with trading late on Friday.

The rapid appreciation has made it difficult for bullish analysts and investors to keep their predictions up to date.

Hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz, who is starting a US$500 million fund to invest in cryptocurrencies, said last week that bitcoin would end the year at US$10,000.

A day later, Fundstrat head of research Thomas Lee doubled his price target to US$11,500 by the middle of 2018.

In a move toward mainstream investing, CME Group Inc has said it plans to start offering futures contracts for bitcoin, which could begin trading in December.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US bank, was weighing last week whether to help clients bet on bitcoin via the proposed futures contracts, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Bitcoin’s surge in value is forcing Wall Street banks to balance clients’ interest in speculating on the cryptocurrency with executives’ skepticism about its future.

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon has been one of bitcoin’s most prominent detractors, calling it a fraud and deriding buyers as “stupid.”

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief financial officer Marianne Lake, has struck a more measured tone.

The firm is “open minded” to the potential uses for digital currencies so long as they are properly regulated, she said last month.

The total market cap of digital currencies now sits north of US$300 billion, Coinmarketcap.com’s Web site said.