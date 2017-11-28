Staff writer

MANUFACTURING

WW Holding to buy Thai firm

WW Holding Inc (威宏控股), which manufactures sports products and accessories, yesterday said it is to fully acquire Thailand-based TWT Manufacturing Co Ltd for about NT$545 million (US$18.16 million) to boost its competitiveness in the luxury luggage sector, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The deal is part of WW’s three-year project to expand its presence in Southeast Asia and reduce its reliance on China, company president Johnny Sheu (許新居) told reporters yesterday. WW, whose production is mainly based in Dongguan in China’s Guangdong Province, is planning to expand its capacity in Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia over the coming years, Sheu said, without elaborating. The company posted cumulative revenue of NT$4.01 billion for the first 10 months of this year, a 3.69 percent annual decline from NT$4.16 billion last year.

CHIPMAKERS

MediaTek raises forecast

MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest mobile phone chip supplier, yesterday raised its net profit forecast to between NT$5.66 per share and NT$7.01 per share for this quarter, thanks to a disposal gain from the sale of its holding in Shenzhen-based Goodix Technology Inc (匯頂科技). Goodix, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, is MediaTek’s touch integrated circuit subsidiary. MediaTek had originally expected earnings per share to be between NT$2.18 and NT$2.67 this quarter. Revenue would be unchanged at between NT$59.2 billion and NT$64.29 billion, the company said, adding that gross margin would also be unchanged at about 36 percent.

ELECTRONICS

Delta, Far EasTone cooperate

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading thermal and power management solutions provider, yesterday said it is collaborating with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) to install Delta’s smart LED streetlamps with the telecom’s narrowband Internet-of-Things solutions in four industrial zones in northern Taiwan. The collaboration is expected to help the Linkou Industrial Park, the Youth Industrial Park, the Pingjen Industrial Park and the Jhongli Industrial Park monitor their premises more efficiently, Delta said.

SHIPPING

Yang Ming raises NT$6bn

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday announced that it has completed a capital injection plan. The company raised NT$6 billion through the sale of 500 million new shares priced at NT$12 per share, it said. The company, which in February underwent a 53 percent capital reduction, has since raised NT$7.69 billion, while the government has raised its stake in the cargo shipper from 36.27 to 38.23 percent. After posting a loss of NT$14.91 billion last year, the company is upbeat amid a recovery in the global cargo shipping sector.

INVESTMENT

Fubon foresees fluctuation

Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday forecast that the TAIEX would fluctuate between 9,000 and 11,500 points next year. The company’s economists said that improving turnover on the local bourse would next year sustain further rallies above the 10,000-point mark. The company also forecast that GDP would grow 2.2 percent next year. It predicted that the New Taiwan dollar would trade between NT$29.8 and NT$30.6 against the US dollar in the first half of next year, before slipping to between NT$30 and NT$30.8 in the second half.