Mitsubishi Materials’ admission sees shares plunge

AFP, TOKYO

Shares in Mitsubishi Materials Corp yesterday plunged more than 8 percent after it admitted to falsifying product data, the latest major Japanese firm to acknowledge problems with quality control.

Stock in the Nikkei-225-listed firm was down ￥330 (8.06 percent) to close at ￥3,760, with the wider market fractionally in the green.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.12 percent, or 27.70 points, to close at 22,550.85. Over the week, the index rose 0.69 percent.

The broader TOPIX added 0.20 percent, or 3.48 points, to 1,780.56, gaining 0.95 percent from last Friday.

Company president Akira Takeuchi was due to brief reporters on the scandal after the market close.

The affected products included rubber sealing materials used for packing and gaskets, often used to prevent leaks of liquid or gas from pipes in a wide variety of industries including aerospace and automobiles, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The scandal also affected brass strip products for cars and other products, the company said.

Mitsubishi Materials’ subsidiaries falsified specification data before shipping some of its products to clients, the company said, adding that it is working with affected clients to ensure product safety.

The admission came after Japanese consumers saw a series of quality control and governance lapses at major firms including Kobe Steel Ltd, Nissan Motor Co and Subaru Corp.

Kobe Steel has admitted falsifying strength and quality data for products shipped to hundreds of clients, from automakers to plane manufacturers.

Nissan recalled some 1.2 million vehicles after admitting last month that staff without proper authorization had conducted final inspections on some vehicles intended for the domestic market.

Subaru recalled nearly 400,000 vehicles from its domestic market after admitting it also allowed uncertified staff to conduct inspections.