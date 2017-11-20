TWSE-listed firms see profit up 15%

Staff writer

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), excluding financial holding firms, on Wednesday reported an overall average increase in pretax profit of 15.03 percent for the first three quarters of this year due to better results in the semiconductor, optoelectronics and plastics sectors.

The 821 companies’ pretax profit totaled a combined NT$1.52 trillion (US$50.5 billion) from January to September, up NT$199.2 billion from the same period last year, TWSE said in a statement.

Over the same period, cumulative revenue of the companies rose 5.16 percent year-on-year to NT$1.97 trillion, it said.

Financially troubled Tai-I Electric Wire & Cable Co Ltd (台一國際) and Pihsiang Machinery Manufacturing Co Ltd (必翔實業) were the only companies failing to meet the deadline for reporting third-quarter financials to the TWSE, as of Tuesday last week.

Trading of Tai-I Electric’s and Pihsiang Machinery’s shares have been suspended since Friday last week, TWSE said.

Tai-I is to be delisted from the main bourse tomorrow, as it shows no signs of solving its financial difficulties soon, TWSE said.

Meanwhile, 739 companies listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) saw an overall average increase in pretax profit of 17.72 percent in the first three quarters from a year earlier to NT$108.9 billion, the over-the-counter exchange said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

The increase in pretax profit was mainly driven by growth in the semiconductor, electronic components and computer peripheral devices sectors, TPEX said.

Total revenue in the first nine months also expanded 5.7 percent year-on-year to NT$1.51 trillion, the exchange said.

Taipei Exchange said 511 companies, or 69.14 percent of the 739, were profitable in the third quarter of the year, with 17 companies seeing their earnings per share (EPS) exceed NT$10 in the quarter.

Four companies — HH Leasing & Financial Corp (全銓), St Shine Optical Co Ltd (精華光學), Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) and Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (中華精測) — made an EPS of more than NT$20 last quarter, the exchange said.