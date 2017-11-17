Agencies

VENEZUELA

Government restructures debt

The government signed a debt restructuring deal with major creditor Russia on Wednesday, as ratings agencies declared Caracas in partial default. The country is seeking to restructure its foreign debts, estimated at around US$150 billion, after it was hit hard by tumbling oil prices and US sanctions. A delegation signed the deal restructuring US$3.15 billion of debt taken out in 2011 to finance the purchase of Russian arms. Under the agreement, Caracas is to pay back its debts over 10 years, with “minimal” reimbursements for the first six years.

‘GREEN’ ENERGY

Longi considers US sites

Longi Green Energy Technology Co (隆基綠能科技), a Chinese solar manufacturer, is considering opening a US factory, a decision that might hinge upon the looming threat of import tariffs. Longi began evaluating the move before a US trade case was filed in April seeking tariffs to protect domestic manufacturers, Archie Flores, general manager of the Xian-based company’s US unit, said on Wednesday, adding that the company is evaluating multiple sites for a cell and module plant.

ECONOMY

Philippine growth ‘on track’

Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia yesterday said the government is optimistic that it will meet its economic growth target of 6.5 to 7.5 percent for this year. The GDP increased 6.9 percent from a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority said, after expanding a revised 6.7 percent in the previous three months. Compared with the previous quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent. “We are on track to meeting the full-year target range,” Pernia told a media briefing.

AUSTRALIA

Jobless rate declines

The nation’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell last month as fewer people sought work, while full-time jobs continued to surge. The latest data showed that employment rose 3,700 from September, which was compared with economists’ forecast of an 18,800 gain. The jobless rate fell to 5.4 percent last month, the lowest since February 2013, data showed. The government said full-time jobs increased by 24,300 last month, while part-time employment fell 20,700, with a labor participation rate that fell to 65.1 percent.

TECHNOLOGY

Cisco revenue still declining

Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday reported better-than-expected earnings and forecast revenue growth after two years of decline. The San Jose, California-based company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of US$2.39 billion, up from US$2.32 billion a year ago. The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of US$12.14 billion in the period, matching Wall Street forecasts. That was down from US$12.35 billion a year ago, the company’s eighth-consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue decline.

INTERNET

Israel to tax tech giants

Israel plans to tax Internet giants such as Google and Facebook Inc within a year, the head of the tax authority said in remarks published on Wednesday. Israel Tax Authority boss Moshe Asher told Haaretz newspaper that taxing tech giants would make Israel among the “first” in the world, as the EU still grapples with the thorny process. “Our goal is to obtain as much data as we can, even if many of these figures are held outside of Israel,” Asher said.