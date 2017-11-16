Report says that Taiwan has 13th most millionaires

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has 381,000 people with a net worth of US$1 million or more, the 13th most of any nation, the latest edition of the Global Wealth Report by the Credit Suisse Research Institute said.

That number was an increase of 58,000 from the 323,000 millionaires Taiwan had last year, according to the report, which was published on the institute’s Web site on Tuesday.

With a population of 24 million, “Taiwan has high average wealth and only moderate wealth inequality,” the report said.

Only 7 percent of the nation’s adult population has less than US$10,000 in wealth, far less than the 70 percent ratio for the world as a whole, and 44 percent of adults have wealth exceeding US$100,000, nearly five times greater than the worldwide average of 9 percent, the report said.

The nation’s mean wealth of US$188,080 per adult is well above that of most nations in the Asia-Pacific region and similar to that of western Europe, it said.

“Taiwan has a high savings rate and well-developed financial institutions, so it is not surprising that the composition of household wealth is skewed toward financial assets,” it said. “The latter now make up 66 percent of total assets. Debt is relatively modest, equaling 14 percent of gross assets.”

There are 36 million millionaires in the world, with 15.3 million of them in the US alone, the report said.

The five nations with the most millionaires are the US, Japan (2.7 million), the UK (2.2 million), Germany (1.95 million) and China (1.9 million).

The annual report found that total global wealth has reached US$280 trillion, up 27 percent from a decade ago at the onset of the 2008 financial crisis.

In the past 12 months, total global wealth grew 6.4 percent, the fastest pace of wealth creation in a single year since 2012 and one of the best results since the financial crisis, the report said.