Italy plies visitors with wine as tourism grows

By Angus Mackinnon / AFP, BOLGHERI, Italy

Eating lunch in Italy’s Bolgheri wine country, it is not hard to understand why the number of international visitors to this bucolic corner of Tuscany has doubled in five years.

“People have always come in the summer for the beaches,” Riccardo Binda said, cutting into a succulently tender slice of Florentine steak, grilled over embers. “Now we’re getting visitors all year round. It’s something new that has developed as the reputation of Bolgheri’s wine has grown.”

Binda is the general manager of the local consortium of winemakers in an area known for its production of high-quality Bordeaux-style reds.

Sourced from eighth-generation master butcher Dario Cecchini and hung for 100 days, the T-bone Binda is eating is a popular choice.

On a sunny October afternoon, Osteria Magona is packed and abuzz with the mingling murmurs of quiet foodie contentment and wine-fueled chat in English, French, German and Japanese.

It is a scene to gladden the heart of Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Dario Franceschini as he prepares the accounts on what is expected to be a record year for tourism.

The sector accounts for about 10 percent of the country’s GDP and has become a significant engine of growth for an economy emerging from years of stagnation.

A bumper summer season saw a 16 percent surge in the total number of visits to the country’s long coastlines, with the number of overseas customers up a little more than 5 percent.

However, with just more than 52 million foreign visitors last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization, Italy still lags behind its comparable neighbors France, with 82 million visitors last year, and Spain, with 75 million.

The minister is also acutely aware that much of the recent growth in tourism can be attributed to terrorism-related security concerns that have diverted holidaymakers from Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey.

Against that backdrop, authorities are looking to bolster year-round arrivals and target visitors in search of more than a sun tan.

Foreign directors have been brought in to revamp some of the country’s major museums and art galleries, while a major upgrade of the Via Francigena pilgrim’s route reflects an effort to draw in more hikers and cyclists.

However, according to designer and entrepreneur Franco Malenotti, the country is not making the most of its celebrated wines and rich culinary heritage.

“Enogastronomic [food and wine] tourism is a big new trend,” Malenotti told AFP, citing research that points to a major surge in Asian and Latin American foodies heading for Europe in the next few years. “Italy should be in the avant-garde in this sector, but it’s not. Why? Because we have done almost nothing to foster and promote it.”

Malenotti’s eclectic career has included designing Hollywood costumes, such as Batman, as well as owning cult fashion label Belstaff.

His latest venture is World Wine Town, an accommodation and restaurant complex constructed around a recently opened museum dedicated to the story of Bolgheri’s wines and designed by Oscar-winning cinema set designer Dante Ferretti.

With more than 1,000 wines on tap, Malenotti is banking on the complex drawing in people like German couple Susann and Rainer Schmidt.

“You want to taste and try the wines, but also to learn something,” Susann said, glass in hand after a stroll around an exhibition in which holograms of famous winemakers, such as Piero Antinori and Nicolo Incisa della Rocchetta, recount their roles in making Bolgheri’s reputation.