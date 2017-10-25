Science ministry to invest NT$4bn in AI training

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday said it is to invest NT$4 billion (US$132.1 million) over the next four years to cultivate a talent pool for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Lu Liang-hung (呂良鴻), director of the National Applied Research Laboratory’s National Chip Implementation Center, said that under the plan, NT$1 billion would be invested annually over four years, starting next year.

The talent development program is to train about 2,000 AI experts each year to work in the private sector and enhance the nation’s future in the industry, Lu said.

AI has been applied to a wide range of industries, including self-driving cars, and voice and face recognition software, and is an irreversible trend in industrial development worldwide, Lu said.

“We are well aware that without experts, it will be difficult for the AI industry to grow in Taiwan,” Lu said. “AI development is viewed as the future of local industry and the talent development program is expected to help it upgrade.”

Lu said that Taiwan cannot afford to lag behind other nations in AI, because it will then have to play catch-up in talent training.

The center is also to assist in the development of AI equipment and technology, Lu said.

Meanwhile, Science and Technology Minister Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) yesterday signed a letter of intent to cooperate in AI development with Aart de Geus, chairman of the US-based electronic design automation solution developer Synopsys Inc.

Under the agreement, Synopsys is to invest US$5 million to help Taiwan develop AI technology, an investment that is to include the donation of an AI chip certification platform for local research personnel, including students, that is expected to boost the pace of innovation.

The center has worked with Synopsys for years and the latest agreement is to promote even closer ties between the two, the ministry said.