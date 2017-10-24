Noble sells oil-liquids business to Vitol Group

AFP, SINGAPORE

Embattled commodities trader Noble Group Ltd (來寶集團) yesterday announced the sale of its US oil-liquids business to Vitol Group BV and warned of a third-quarter loss of up to US$1.25 billion.

Singapore-listed Noble said in a statement the sale to Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, should generate proceeds of US$582 million, and is the latest move to pay off debts as the firm fights to survive.

The once-mighty company has been hammered since 2015 as plunging commodity prices hit its bottom line while it has also suffered a ratings downgrade and allegations of irregular accounting practices.

Noble said in a statement that it expects a total net loss in the quarter ending Sept. 30 of between US$1.1 billion and US$1.25 billion, after reporting a heavy loss of US$1.75 billion in the second quarter.

“The operating environment continues to be challenging for the group and this impacted performance in [the third quarter of] 2017,” Noble said.

Noble’s shares resumed trading after being halted on Friday pending the announcement of the sale and slipped more than 10 percent to S$0.34.

The firm’s stock has been hammered since the start of the crisis and has sunk about 78 percent this year.

The disposal of Noble’s oil liquids unit, which trades large amounts of crude and refined oil products, came after the sale in July of its US gas and power unit to rival Mercuria Energy America Group Ltd.

“The core of their business has changed to some degree, but they’re still fighting to survive,” KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) trading strategist Nicholas Teo said. “Management has been selling assets to lighten the debt load, and this oil deal is quite significant in size.”

Noble wants to refocus its business on “hard” commodities — those that are mined such as coal and metals — as well as on freight and liquefied natural gas, with an eye on Asia.

It is also reducing its staff to about 400, having had 900 employees at the end of June.