Staff writer

PHARMACEUTICALS

EirGenix plant on schedule

EirGenix Inc (台康生技) on Thursday said construction of its new large-scale protein production plant is on schedule and it is expected to go online in the final quarter of next year. The new facility is designed to support two production lines, bringing annual production capacity of more than 1,000kg, the company said at a beam-laying ceremony in Hsinchu. The facility would aid the company’s efforts in developing biosimilar drugs and taking on more contract development and manufacturing orders, the company said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Equipment billings drop

North America-based semiconductor equipment makers posted a third straight monthly decline in billings for last month at US$2.03 billion, industry association SEMI reported on Friday. The figure represented a monthly contraction of 6.9 percent from US$2.18 billion, but annual growth of 36 percent from US$1.49 billion, SEMI said. Total billings through the first three quarters of this year had surpassed total billings for all of last year, SEMI president and CEO Ajit Manocha said in a statement.

CURRENCIES

Banks’ yuan deposits rise

Yuan deposits held by banks operating in Taiwan last month rose for the fifth consecutive month on the back of the strength of the Chinese currency against the US dollar, the central bank said on Friday. Yuan deposits totaled 312.82 billion yuan (US$47.25 billion) at the end of last month, up 2.74 billion yuan from the previous month, with deposits held by local banks’ domestic banking units totaling 280.6 billion yuan, a monthly increase of 2.97 billion yuan, and those held by offshore banking units hitting 32.22 billion yuan, down 55 million yuan, the central bank said.