ECONOMY

China sees 6.8% Q3 growth

China’s economic growth stayed relatively stable in the latest quarter, buoyed by strength in retail spending and exports. Growth edged down to a still-robust 6.8 percent in the three months ending last month compared with a year earlier, down from the previous quarter’s 6.9 percent, data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. Retail sales rose 10.3 percent last month over a year earlier, down slightly from the 10.4 percent rate of the first three quarters, the bureau said.

TRADE

Japan’s surplus soars 37.7%

Japan’s trade surplus last month expanded nearly 40 percent from a year earlier as exports of cars and chemical products surged on brisk demand from major trading partners, the government said yesterday. The nation logged a surplus of ￥670.2 billion (US$5.9 billion), up 37.7 percent from a year earlier, data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed. The figure was higher than market expectations of a ￥560 billion surplus.

SOUTH KOREA

Central bank raises forecast

The Bank of Korea yesterday raised its growth forecast for this year, despite tensions over Pyongyang’s increasing missile and nuclear threats. The bank said it expects Asia’s fourth-largest economy to expand 3 percent this year, up from its earlier prediction of 2.8 percent. It forecast expansion of 2.9 percent for next year.

ECONOMY

US sees small expansion

The US economy expanded at a modest to moderate pace last month through early this month despite the impact of hurricanes on some regions, the US Federal Reserve said in its latest Beige Book report on Wednesday, but there were still few signs of an acceleration in inflation. Three of the Fed’s 12 districts — Richmond, Atlanta and Dallas — reported major disruptions from the hurricanes. Most contacts in the Dallas Federal Reserve region did not expect significant long-term disruption.

RESTAURANTS

Firm seeks protection

The owner of Romano’s Macaroni Grill on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, blaming its falling fortunes on the changing tastes of diners who increasingly do not want to eat at sit-down restaurant chains. Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s owner Mac Acquisition LLC said its 93 restaurants would remain open. However, since the beginning of the year, it has closed nearly 40 unprofitable locations.

INSURANCE

Hurricane claims hit insurer

Swiss group Zurich Insurance Group AG yesterday said it expects to receive about US$700 million in claims related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in the third quarter. After tax, the losses were expected to be about US$620 million. The losses were “not expected to have a material impact on the group’s overall financial strength and capital flexibility,” Zurich Insurance said in a statement.

E-COMMERCE

Blue Apron cuts more jobs

Blue Apron is cutting about 320 jobs, less than four months after the meal-kit seller became a public company. The New York-based firm, which had nearly 5,400 employees in June, on Wednesday said the layoffs represent about 6 percent of its workforce. The company said the cuts were at its corporate offices and warehouses where its meal kits are packed and shipped.