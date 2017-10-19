Agencies

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Social Reality pitches coin

Social Reality Inc, a micro-cap advertising technology firm, has joined the ranks of public companies latching onto the cryptocurrency world and its big, speculative returns. Shares of the Los Angeles-based Social Reality Tuesday soared 71 percent after management unveiled plans for an initial token offering during a meeting with analysts. In an interview chief executive officer Chris Miglino discussed plans for “BIGtoken,” a digital coin customers can earn for sharing data. “BIG resolves the unanswered question others in the landscape have not addressed: How can blockchain put the consumer front-and-center in the consumer data and advertising ecosystem?” the company said in a slideshow.

INVESTMENT

EU rules reveal big fees

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has asked some clients to pay US$30,000 for up to 10 of their staff to access basic research through its analyst portal once the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II rules come into force in January next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Goldman’s package compares with the fee of about US$40,000 a year that UBS Group AG proposes charging some clients. JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to charge as little as US$10,000 a year for some customers, the lowest price to emerge so far. Aimed at improving transparency, the regulatory overhaul prevents firms from lumping the cost of analysis in with trading fees for clients and imposes tougher reporting standards.

RETAILERS

Sainsbury sheds staff

British retailer J Sainsbury has launched a consultation over cutting 2,000 jobs, amid an ongoing cost-cutting plan over the next three years, the group said on Tuesday. The company is proposing shedding 1,400 staff from its Sainsbury’s grocery stores, and consolidating other roles across its entire operations — which also include catalogue-based retailer Argos and Sainsbury’s Bank — resulting in another 600 potential job losses. J Sainsbury employs about 195,000 staff across Britain, with more than 2,200 retail outlets.

ENTERTAINMENT

NBC and Snap ink deal

NBCUniversal and Snap Inc Tuesday announced a joint venture to produce original scripted shows for Snapchat, the social network popular with young audiences. The two firms will hold equal stakes in a new digital content studio to be based in Santa Monica, California, that is to make “made-for-mobile programming to primarily debut on Snapchat,” a joint statement said. The first content deal is with the Duplass Brothers, an independent production company known for films, as well as the HBO series Room 104.

STOCK EXCHANGES

Record listings in Stockholm

The number of companies listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm’s main market yesterday reached a record, as gaming company Cherry AB joined, breaking a mark set as far back as 2001. With Cherry’s transfer from Aktietorget, 319 stocks now trade on the main market, according to data from NASDAQ OMX. That is one more than a peak reached in June 2001, when a bursting IT bubble triggered a raft of bankruptcies and a stock market crash. Backed by an economic boom, NASDAQ OMX Stockholm is now enjoying record listings, with both a flurry of initial public offerings and companies moving to the main market from alternative marketplaces such as First North or Aktietorget.