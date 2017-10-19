Start-ups gain Web site for regulations know-how: NDC

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

National Development Council (NDC) yesterday launched a new Web page to provide prospective start-ups with more information on investment rules and to remove regulatory hurdles.

The page aims to serve as a one-stop communication platform for new business ventures and realizes one of newly installed NDC Minister Chen Mei-ling’s (陳美伶) top 10 missions.

When interested parties file applications online, the council will organize meetings and invite personnel from government agencies to sit down and explain related regulatory requirements, the council said in a statement.

The council would urge the government agencies to provide concrete and detailed responses within 10 working days after the meetings and would publish the coordination results on the Web page, the statement said.

Government agencies should give their go-ahead when reviewing business venture applications, unless there are patent rules forbidding the practices, the minister said, adding that government officials tend to tie their own hands with expanded regulatory interpretations when dealing with such matters.

Meanwhile, the council is to formulate a strategy to help local firms tap into the vast opportunities of e-commerce.

The ambition requires cooperation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Supervisory Commission, Chen said.

She said that the council would serve as the coordinator between the other agencies.

The council is to also improving big data applications by creating a data assessment center to facilitate information flow among government agencies without violating personal privacy, she said.