BizLink sees share price climb 2.83%, a firm record

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday saw its share price climb 2.83 percent to close at NT$308.5, marking its highest level in the firm’s history.

The stock has risen by more than 80 percent since the beginning of this year, market data showed.

The strong performance came after the company last quarter posted record-high revenue of NT$4.47 billion (US$148 million), a 22 percent increase quarter-on-quarter and an 88.3 percent surge year-on-year.

That brought the company’s cumulative revenue in the first nine months of this year to NT$10.46 billion, representing a 55.92 percent jump from NT$6.71 billion the same period last year, data showed.

The firm mainly attributed the surge in sales to the acquisition of Germany-based Leoni AG, as well as growing orders from its global customers in the automotive industry, including US-based Tesla Inc.

BizLink has been seen as a “Tesla concept stock” since the company began to distribute harnesses to the world’s largest electric car maker.

Car-related products remain the firm’s major revenue generator, making up nearly 30 percent of BizLink’s total sales, company data showed.

BizLink is considering manufacturing additional customized wire harnesses for charging stations or energy storage equipment, with an eye on the business potential of the after-sales service market for electric cars.

It is also planning to expand capacity at its plants in California and Texas to meet rising customer demand, the company said.

However, the company did not not provide a specific target for either plant.

Meanwhile, the BizLink board has approved a plan to raise new capital by issuing 3 million shares in a bid to replenish its operational capital, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

The company — which has paid-in capital of NT$1.16 billion — plans to price the new shares at between NT$220 and NT$270 apiece, the filing said.