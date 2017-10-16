Staff writer

Solar cell makers Gintech Energy Corp (昱晶能源), Neo Solar Power Corp (新日光能源) and Solartech Energy Corp (昇陽光電) on Friday said in separate statements that their stocks will stop trading today on the local stock market. The announcements sparked speculation that the companies might be planning to combine their solar cell manufacturing capabilities to better cope with industrial volatility. The companies are scheduled to hold a press conference today.

Cathay Securities Co (國泰證券), the brokerage arm of Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), on Friday said chairman Stanley Chu (朱士廷) has offered to resign due to personal career planning. Chu’s departure would take effect on Dec. 1 and president Chuang Shun-yu (莊順裕) would serve as acting chairman during the transition period, the company said. Chu, a former vice president of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, took over the helm of Cathay Securities in May 2011.

Companies on the Taiwan Stock Exchange saw their combined sales last month increase 7.24 percent year-on-year on a consolidated basis, driven mainly by firms in the steel, papermaking and electric wire and fiber industries. Listed companies posted a total of NT$2.769 trillion (US$91.7 billion) in revenue last month, up NT$186.8 billion from a year earlier, the exchange said on Thursday. Among them, 566 businesses saw their total revenue rise annually, while 271 reported declining sales. The aggregate sales of the 837 companies listed on the bourse totaled NT$21.21 trillion in the first nine months of the year, up 5.13 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said.