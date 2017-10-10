Agencies

GERMANY

Industrial output up 2.6%

The German industry rebounded from a summer lull with its best month in six years, keeping Europe’s largest economy on a solid footing in the second half of the year. Output, adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation, last month rose 2.6 percent from July when it fell a revised 0.1 percent, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy said yesterday. That is the biggest increase since July 2011 for the typically volatile gauge and compares with forecasts for a 0.9 percent gain. Production was up 4.7 percent from a year earlier. “The data is finally catching up with some of the very positive readings we have seen in recent business surveys,” said Jennifer McKeown, chief European economist at Capital Economics in London. “Germany’s economy is on a track for a strong third quarter and given the supportive global environment and monetary policy, I don’t see much reason for any significant slowdown in growth in the second half of the year.”

SERVICES

UberPOP to halt service

Uber yesterday said it would suspend its unlicensed service UberPOP in Oslo until Norway introduces new rules, as the US ride-hailing app adopts a more conciliatory tone with national authorities. The move follows a similar one-year suspension in Finland in July to allow a new taxi law to come into effect; however, there is no set date for when UberPOP will be reintroduced in Norway. UberPOP has already been suspended in several European capitals, including Paris and Brussels, and Uber was recently humbled when it lost its license to operate in London. UberPOP will be paused on Oct. 30, while Uber’s licensed services UberBLACK and UberXXL will continue to operate as normal.

PHARMACEUTICALS

China eases drug approvals

Beijing on Sunday announced new rules that would speed up approvals of medicines and medical devices, easing bottlenecks in introducing new treatments. The move is also a growth opportunity for international and local drugmakers in the world’s second-biggest pharmaceutical market. Under the new rules, data from overseas clinical trials can be used for drug registrations in China. That removes the need for manufacturers to conduct additional tests in China after receiving overseas approvals and will likely cut delays in the launch of new drugs by several years. Faster approvals could deliver a revenue boost in coming years to multinationals, such as Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca PLC and GlaxoSmithKline PLC that are expanding there. China spent US$116.7 billion on medicine last year, making it the second-largest market after the US, researcher QuintilesIMS said.

BANKING

Banks pass stress tests: ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) said that banks under its jurisdiction appear well-prepared to face unexpectedly higher interest rates. The ECB’s banking supervision division yesterday released results of a stress test that showed suddenly rising rates would increase net interest income, an important part of bank finances. Earnings at some banks have lagged due to a very low interest rate environment that squeezes margins. The central bank said that in a hypothetical interest rate shock involving an increase of 2 percentage points, net interest income would increase by 4.1 percent this year and 10.5 percent next. The stress test imagined a sudden overnight increase. That is a highly unlikely scenario, but one which helps show whether bank finances are robust.