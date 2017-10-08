Business Quick Take

Agencies

GERMANY

Forecast raise rumored

The government has raised its forecast for economic growth for this year to 1.9 percent, from an earlier forecast of 1.5 percent, and could yet lift it to 2 percent, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed government sources. The newspaper said a decision on whether to adopt the 2 percent forecast would be made tomorrow at a meeting led by the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. Handelsblatt said the government had raised its forecast for next year’s growth to 2 percent from an earlier forecast of 1.6 percent.

BREXIT

May to reassure businesses

Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet business chiefs tomorrow to reassure them that the Brexit process is on track, following a bruising week for her leadership. The business meeting at May’s 10 Downing Street, London, office will come as British and EU negotiators resume talks in Brussels in the hope of a breakthrough in the negotiations. May is to be joined by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis for the council meeting.

AVIATION

French strikes hit flights

The French civil aviation authority has recommended that airlines reduce their flights by 30 percent on Tuesday due to a strike call by civil service unions, the French Ministry of Transport said on Friday. The airports affected are likely to include Paris’ two main airports, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Paris Orly Airport, as well as Paris Beauvais Airport and the airports of Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes. Unions have urged some 5.4 million public service workers to stay off the job on Tuesday in protest over measures announced by the government.

THAILAND

King sells US$500m in shares

The financial arm of Thailand’s ultra-rich monarchy has transferred bank shares worth more than US$500 million on behalf of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission said. The filing said the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the multibillion-dollar assets of the royal family, had on Oct. 2 reduced its shares in Siam Commercial Bank by 3.33 percent. That stake is worth 16.9 billion baht (US$506 million) based on Friday’s closing share price of 151 baht. The beneficiary of the shares was not specified.

AUTOMAKERS

Denso to expand in US

Auto supply giant Denso Corp on Friday announced plans to invest US$1 billion to expand its US operations to focus on technology for automotive safety and electric vehicles. The investment is expected to create 1,000 new jobs at Denso’s facility in Tennessee, the company said. Denso last month announced a partnership with fellow Japanese group Mazda Motor Corp to develop electric vehicles.

TECHNOLOGY

AOL to take AIM offline

AOL Inc’s Instant Messenger (AIM) will be shut down Dec. 15, the company said on Friday. The shutdown comes 20 years after the launch of AIM, which became a wildly popular feature of AOL. Verizon Communications Inc acquired AOL in 2015 and merged it into a unit called Oath this year.