Executives leave GE amid cost-cutting

Bloomberg

General Electric Co’s (GE) new boss is giving the company a management makeover as he seeks to reverse its deep stock plunge — the biggest of the year on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Chief financial officer Jeffrey Bornstein is leaving, adding to an exodus of top executives that began shortly after CEO John Flannery won the top job more than three months ago. Two other longtime company veterans and GE vice chairs, Beth Comstock and John Rice, are retiring from the company.

Flannery is tightening his grip on Boston-based GE as he seeks to cut US$2 billion in costs by the end of next year, amid pressure from activist shareholder Trian Fund Management. He is also expected to next month outline his plans for a potential overhaul of the company’s portfolio, which includes jet engines, gas turbines, locomotives and ultrasound machines.

GE shares fell less than 1 percent to US$24.28 after the close of regular trading in New York. The shares have tumbled 23 percent this year, putting them on track for their worst performance in a calendar year since 2008.

Bornstein, who was promoted to vice chair when Flannery was named CEO, is to leave GE on Dec. 31. Comstock, who has led efforts to accelerate new growth and helped spearhead digital innovation, will leave at the same time. So will Rice, a 39-year GE veteran whose most recent role was to lead the company’s Global Growth Organization.

“When you get rid of people that are this high profile this early in your CEO tenure, that’s a statement,” Melius Research analyst Scott Davis said. “He’s holding people accountable. Bornstein had a tough time making his cashflow numbers.”

In addition, “both the vice chairs were in roles that probably didn’t need to exist,” Davis said.

GE named Jamie Miller, who joined the company in 2008 and currently heads GE Transportation, to take over as CFO effective Nov. 1.

Miller, 49, has also served as GE’s chief information officer and chief accounting officer.

Jeffrey Immelt, who took over in 2001, left GE this week after handing the chairman’s role to Flannery, 56.

In naming Flannery in June, Immelt said the transition was being handled “in a different way,” drawing praise from analysts who said the company’s goal was to avoid the disruption of high-profile departures.

However, executives started leaving days after Flannery was named, with the exit of Steve Bolze, the head of the power division. Bolze went on to join Blackstone Group.

Flannery is already sending signals that he is serious about paring expenses. GE is unloading its corporate-jet fleet and scaling back on leases of company cars.

He is likely to provide additional details on cutting costs next month.