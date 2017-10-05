Asustek eyes increase in sales of gaming laptops

Staff writer, with CNA

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) has its eyes set on grabbing a 55 percent share of Taiwan’s gaming notebook computer market in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

As of the end of August, Asustek’s share of the nation’s gaming laptop PC market reached 50 percent, greater than the company had previously anticipated.

Asustek said sales of its gaming notebook computers for this quarter could increase by about 30 percent from a year earlier and are expected to increase by more than 25 percent year-on-year for all of this year.

The average selling price of its gaming notebook computers rose 10 percent from a year earlier in the first three quarters of the year, Asustek said, adding that it believed year-on-year pricing growth for this year as a whole could hit 15 percent.

Asustek estimated that sales of consumer notebook computers in Taiwan could hit 800,000 units, down by between 2 percent and 3 percent from a year earlier, and gaming notebook computers are expected to account for 15 percent of total sales.

The company’s remarks followed its launch on Tuesday of three new gaming notebook computer models under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) sub-brand: the ROG Chimera, the ROG Strix SCAR and the ROG Strix Hero.

The ROG Chimera is the first gaming notebook computer in the world to be equipped with a 17.3-inch 144Hz display, which is capable of maintaining frame rates as high as 144 frames per second, while both the ROG Strix SCAR and the ROG Strix Hero serve as war machines meticulously designed to support and enhance users’ shooting skills, the company said.

The company has worked with 89 colleges nationwide to hold forums or contests on computer gaming and has invited 1,723 gaming PC professionals to organize 29 contests, Asustek said.

These efforts have elevated the visibility of Asustek’s ROG gaming PCs among the nation’s younger generation, helping it take a 50 percent market share in August and boosting hopes that it will reach 55 percent in the fourth quarter, it added.