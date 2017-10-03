Home / Business
Spanish bonds fall to three-month low on Catalonia vote

Bloomberg

Spain’s benchmark bonds fell to their lowest level in almost three months after Catalan separatist leaders signaled they might be moving toward a unilateral declaration of independence.

The nation’s 10-year bonds snapped a two-day rally as regional leaders suggested the declaration might come as early as this week.

“The sell-off makes sense, for today at least, given the headlines over the weekend, and therefore perceptions of increased domestic political risk and uncertainty,” London-based Standard Chartered PLC strategist John Davies said.

The yield on Spain’s 10-year bonds rose nine basis points to 1.7 percent at 9:11am in Barcelona, the highest since July 13.

The extra premium that investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year government bonds over similar-maturity German bunds, the eurozone’s benchmark sovereign securities, widened five basis points to 119 basis points.

