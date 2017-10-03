Sharp partners with Aurora Telecom

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Sharp Corp’s Taiwan branch yesterday announced that it has partnered with retail operator Aurora Telecom Corp (震旦通訊) to expand the Japanese company’s presence in Taiwan via Aurora Telecom’s 150 outlets across the nation.

The announcement came after Aurora Telecom’s parent company, Aurora Group (震旦行), on Friday night said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that it plans to sell a 34 percent stake to Sharp Taiwan for NT$546.88 million (US$17.98 million), pending shareholders’ approval.

Sharp (Taiwan) Electronics Corp (台灣夏普) sales and marketing general manager Steven Chang (張凱傑) said Sharp aims to increase its revenue contribution from overseas markets, adding that boosting the company’s performance in Taiwan is Sharp’s priority.

“Sharp needed more brick-and-mortar retail channels in Taiwan. The partnership enables Sharp to quickly reach areas where we could not reach before,” Chang told a news conference at Aurora Telecom’s headquarters in Taipei, adding that Sharp expects Aurora Telecom’s well-trained sales personnel to help Sharp sell its products more easily.

Sharp’s selected products, such as TVs and air purifiers, were placed in Aurora Telecom’s 150 stores over the weekend, Chang said.

When asked if Aurora Telecom’s management would be adjusted, Chang said he cannot comment any further for the time being, as the transaction has not yet gained Aurora Telecom shareholders’ approval.

“What I can say now is that I respect Aurora’s management, given its high operational efficiency,” Chang said.

Aurora Telecom general manager Micro Liao (廖慶章) said the company foresees that the strategic partnership with Sharp will benefit its revenue and profitability in the long term, on the back of consumers’ confidence in Sharp’s high-quality products.

Aurora Telecom plans to continue opening new stores and invest more to train sales staff in a bid to further extend its reach in the Taiwanese market, Liao said, without elaborating.