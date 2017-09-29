Koo promises to uphold neutrality

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) yesterday said that he would fulfill his promise to uphold the principle of administrative neutrality and keep politics at “arm’s length.”

“In light of the opinions voiced, I will no longer attend any political events to prevent further disputes,” Koo told a news conference in Taipei.

The remarks came after he was criticized for attending a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) New Frontier Foundation meeting earlier this month.

Koo said that he attended the meeting to be briefed on a white paper by the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable (台灣金總) to learn about recommendations by businesses and that he is seeking further dialogue with key companies and financial technology (fintech) developers listed in the white paper.

Regarding concerns that his emphasis on improving corporate governance and measures to combat money laundering at the expense of neglecting the development of new opportunities for the financial sector, Koo said that financial companies must face higher standards than publicly traded companies in other industries.

Companies would not fear audits and checks if governance is built into their corporate culture, Koo said, when asked to comment on businesses urging him to ease regulatory control.

“If companies commit to meeting compliance standards, then there would be no issues about whether a rule is perceived as too tight or too loose,” Koo said, adding that he has seen much of the other side of the coin during his time as an attorney.

Koo said that a fundamental question on the role of the financial sector has emerged since his appointment as commission chairman a month ago.

“I am unsure whether the financial sector should be regarded as one of the nation’s strategic industries, or as an industry tasked with assisting and stimulating growth for other industries,” Koo said.

While the government has called on the financial sector to expand into other Asian markets in the past, fintech is the latest disruptive development challenging financial sector incumbents, Koo said, adding that he needs more time to consider this.

Meanwhile, the commission has outlined incentives rewarding insurers who invest in the government’s “five plus two” innovative industries, such as raising the number of new products they can apply to introduce to the market, in addition to expanding the number of investment vehicles they can be involved with, including investment funds.

The commission also granted incentives in the form of shorter approvals for new investment funds for three securities investment trust and consulting firms that have demonstrated their commitment to metrics, such as improving their investment research capabilities, employee education and overseas expansion.

Incentives were also granted to six foreign asset management firms operating offshore investment funds in Taiwan for their efforts in deepening their roots in Taiwan, with expedited fund approvals and eased product requirements.