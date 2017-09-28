Staff writer, with CNA

WATER

Supplies constrained: WRA

The Water Resources Agency (WRA) yesterday said it would switch the water supply indicator in Taoyuan and Tainan from “blue” — which indicates sufficient supply — to “green” — which indicates slightly constrained supply — on Sunday given the limited rainfall across the nation since the beginning of last month. The water level at Taoyuan’s Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫), which supplies water to Taoyuan and western parts of New Taipei City, was 126.07 million tonnes of water, or 63 percent of its total capacity, the agency said in a statement. Tainan’s Wushantou Reservoir (烏山頭水庫) has 391.54 million tonnes of water, or 72 percent of its capacity, the agency added.

ELECTRICITY

Consumption surges in heat

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said maximum electricity consumption reached 36.41 gigawatts (GW) at 1:43pm yesterday as temperatures reached 38.6°C in Taipei and 37.8°C in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the second-highest daily maximum power consumption in the nation’s history. The highest was recorded on Aug. 15 — 36.45GW of power consumption, the state-run utility said in a statement. The high usage left an operating capacity of 1.31GW, or a operating reserve of 3.61 percent, it said.

RETAIL

Momo to hire 350 staff

Television and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said its newly built automated logistics center in Taoyuan is expected to become operational this week, and it plans to hire 350 employees by the end of this year. It is looking to hire people to work in digital marketing, product development, information technology and logistics, Momo.com said in a statement. Momo.com, a subsidiary of the nation’s second-largest telecom operator, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), said it forecast its monthly revenues could reach a record high of NT$2.8 billion (US$92.4 million) before the end of the year, on the back of its increasing operational scale.

STOCK EXCHANGE

Taiwanese shares rebound

Local shares yesterday staged a comeback, prompted by Apple Inc concept stocks, to end above 10,300 points on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The TAIEX rose 69.66 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 10,326.68, on turnover of NT$108.16 billion. Market analysts forecast that sales of the premium iPhone X could hit 40 million to 50 million units after pre-order sales begin late next month and that shipments of related components would begin to grow by that time. Among the Apple concept stocks, smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) finished at NT$5,400, gaining NT$285 from the previous session. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, gained NT$1 to end at NT$215.

TECHNOLOGY

Lite-On to build in China

The Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) board yesterday approved a US$35 million investment to set up a new subsidiary in Changzhou, China, to expand the firm’s automotive components production capacity, Lite-On said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It also approved a US$45 million increase at its plant in Suzhou, China, to grow storage production capacity as part of the company’s strategy to expand its cloud-computing business, the company said in a separate filing.