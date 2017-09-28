Tigerair Taiwan raising baggage and other fees

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航), a low-cost subsidiary of China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), yesterday announced that it would raise the fees for checked baggage and in-flight amenities to match prices charged by its competitors.

Effective tomorrow, baggage fees are rising from a minimum of NT$390 (US$12.87) for 15kg — based on the flight distance — to a minimum of NT$750 per flight for 15kg, the no-frills carrier said.

The price of three inflight meals have also been raised 25 percent.

Some consumers have expressed dismay at the changes, which could lead to price increases of more than 100 percent.

The change is designed to encourage consumers to plan and arrange their trips earlier, the company said, adding that travelers can take advantage of new package deals available at the time they are booking their flights.

These deals include “tigersmart” which offers free carry-on baggage, discounts on checked baggage fees, and a waiver on the “tigerbuddy” fee that is imposed on certain seats, such as those on aisles that have more leg room.

The “tigerpro” package offers a larger baggage allowance, a one-time waiver for rescheduling fees, and includes an inflight meal.

The company is also introducing a loyalty program in which 1 percent of the cost of a ticket could be converted to points that could be used in NT$100 increments.

The carrier said its prices have become more competitive.

In other aviation news, EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday launched an online promotion offering discounts of up to 44 percent across 60 routes. The promotion ends on Oct. 30.

EVA Air gave an upbeat outlook for the rest of this year, saying load factors are expected to hit 85 percent for Japan, 80 percent for the US, 90 percent for Australia and 82 percent for Europe.