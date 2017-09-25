Agencies

RETAIL

Walmart tests home service

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a service that lets a delivery person walk into someone’s home when they are not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the refrigerator. “This may not be for everyone, but we want to offer customers the opportunity to participate in tests today and help us shape what commerce will look like in the future,” Walmart e-commerce strategy head Sloan Eddleston said on Friday in a blog post. The retailer said it is trying out the service with a small group of tech-savvy Walmart.com shoppers in Silicon Valley. It said the in-home delivery service is aimed at busy families that do not have time to stop at a store or unpack their groceries.

RIDE-SHARING

Uber reviewing Asia business

Uber Technologies Inc, facing a US federal probe into whether it broke laws against overseas bribery, has embarked on a review of its Asia operations and notified US officials about payments made by staff in Indonesia, people with knowledge of the matter said. As the US Department of Justice looks into a possible criminal case, Uber is working with law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP to examine records of foreign payments and interview employees, the people said this week. Attorneys are focused on suspicious activity in at least five Asian countries: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Confidence falls amid tension

Business confidence among Asian companies fell for the first time in three quarters in the July-to-September period as escalating geopolitical tensions outweighed an improved performance by most economies in the region, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed this week. The Asian Business Sentiment Index, representing the six-month outlook of 86 firms, slipped to 69 for this quarter from 74 three months earlier. The decline was the first drop from a previous quarter since the final quarter of last year. A reading above 50 indicates a positive outlook.

OIL

TEN drilling to restart

Tullow Oil PLC on Saturday said it would restart drilling by the end of the year after a ruling in a maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and the Ivory Coast. “Tullow will now work with the government of Ghana to put in place the necessary permits to allow the restart of development drilling in the TEN fields,” the London-based oil firm said in a statement. Tullow Oil Ghana boss Charles Darku said that TEN’s output would be maintained at 50,000 barrels a day until the end of the year.

TELECOMS

Softbank to accept merger

Softbank Group Corp, the majority owner of Sprint Corp, is willing to accept a stock-for-stock merger with T-Mobile US that values Sprint at or near its current market price, people familiar with the matter said. While the two sides have not yet agreed on an exact value, Softbank does not expect to receive much of a premium to Sprint’s current share price and might accept a deal that values the fourth-ranked US wireless carrier at about its US$34 billion market capitalization, the people said. At current market values, a stock-for-stock merger would give Softbank nearly 33 percent of the combined company and Deutsche Telekom AG, the majority owner of T-Mobile, about 39 percent.