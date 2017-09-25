INTERVIEW: Nation’s strength is intelligence: Covestro CEO

Taipei Times (TT): What are your observations regarding industrial transformation?

Patrick Thomas: Many industries develop around electronics and I think it is a very interesting issue to face the changes in the electronics industry nowadays.

Typically, your mobile devices are going to be used for only three years and I think the life cycles are way too short. People change their mobile phones just because of fashion, but in fact, everything can be upgraded through continuous software updates.

I have heard that there is a component-based company in the Netherlands that makes smartphones. It is sensational that you can replace phone components by yourself. It takes you just several minutes to change a phone battery or upgrade your phone from 4G to 5G with a standard screwdriver. That technology is the way of the future.

You need to make electronic devices stylish, as they are still fashionable objects, but you also need to make them easy for customers to disassemble, repair and upgrade.

We did concept cars recently on the same principle of providing more sustainable products, because cars in the future will last a lot longer as well. People are not going to own vehicles; they only want cars for commuting.

The same challenge will come to the computing and mobile device sectors. My personal view on the reason why Apple Inc’s new iPhone will be near a thousand US dollars is that the firm actually wants you to lease the products, not buy them. Those IT companies hope to sell content instead of devices. I think the whole business model will change in the future as product longevity becomes more important for people.

TT: Do you suggest that Taiwanese companies change their mindsets?

Thomas: You can see that Apple specifies the functionality, while Taiwanese suppliers like Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) work on the base that they must reduce costs of components by about 4 percent every quarter. The process is very productivity-driven.

Actually, Apple needs to worry about the situation, as that is not what the firm wants to achieve. The company wants to achieve longer-lasting products, innovation and brand loyalty.

I think those suppliers need to be more influential with their brand customers. Very often there is a mismatch between the people doing manufacturing in supply chains and the people managing the brand. That is very dangerous and you have seen lots of examples.

For instance, Nike Inc gets into trouble with Greenpeace, [which says] the firm’s shoes are assembled by children, who become addicted to solvent from adhesives. A lot of scandals came as major brands lose control of their supply chains.

The responsibility of the supply chain is critical to the protection of the brand. If you get things right, that delivers brand loyalty.

TT: What are your views on Taiwan’s position in the global economy?

Thomas: Taiwan does not possess abundant natural resources, but the great thing about Taiwan is the intelligence and education of its people.

Foxconn has 50,000 Taiwanese engineers to work on the manufacturing of iPhones. The firm hires Chinese labor to assemble components, but the intelligence of the manufacturing processes comes from Taiwan.

That is why you need to think about developing a knowledge-based economy much more. It is the knowledge that really drives economic growth.