Business Quick Take

Agencies

INDIA

Debt buy limit to be raised

The government is planning to allow foreign investors to increase purchases of the nation’s corporate debt, a person familiar with the matter said. The cap might be raised by US$5 billion to US$10 billion, the person said, asking not to be identified citing rules. Overseas money managers, attracted by strong returns, have already bought more than 99 percent of all the sovereign and corporate notes they are allowed to purchase.

EUROZONE

Business activity galvanized

Business activity picked up this month, a key survey showed on Friday, growing by the fastest monthly rate since May and showing economic recovery well under way. A purchasing managers’ index compiled by IHS Markit ticked up to 56.7 after 55.7 last month, the group said in a statement. Analysts said the reading points to a sustained recovery, with some saying they might need to upgrade their forecasts for economic growth in the single-currency area.

INSURANCE

US, EU sign agreement

The US and the EU on Friday signed an agreement to streamline regulations on international insurance and reinsurance companies, and free up capital for investments, a deal 20 years in the making. The governments said the deal, negotiated by former US president Barack Obama’s administration and announced just before he left office in January, is to offer “enhanced regulatory certainty” to the companies, reducing red tape “while maintaining robust consumer protections.” The terms of the five-year deal are to be effective immediately, but provisionally, as the European Parliament and Council must approve the agreement.

ELECTRONICS

HPE to cut 10% of staff

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is planning to cut about 10 percent of its staff, at least 5,000, people familiar with the matter said, part of a broader effort to pare expenses as competition mounts. The reductions are expected to start before the end of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The cuts at the company of about 50,000 workers are likely to affect workers in the US and abroad, including managers, they said.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon planning NYC office

Amazon.com Inc is set to open a large office in New York City and create 2,000 high-paying jobs. The firm, which already has several locations across the city, is to expand its presence with a 33,352m2 office in Manhattan that is to employ people in finance, sales, marketing and IT, earning an average of US$100,000 annually. Amazon is to invest US$55 million in the building project on Manhattan’s west side, a statement from the office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

INTERNET

Zuckerberg to sell shares

Mark Zuckerberg plans to sell as much as 18 percent of his Facebook Inc stock during the next 18 months. The founder and chief executive officer expects to sell between 35 million and 75 million shares, Menlo Park, California-based Facebook said on Friday in a regulatory filing. The stock ended the week at US$170.54, valuing 75 million shares at US$12.8 billion.