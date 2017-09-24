Uber loses London license, CEO tweets ‘pls work w/us’

Reuters, LONDON

London on Friday deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and stripped it of its license to operate from the end of next week in a major blow to the US firm and 3.5 million users in one of the world’s wealthiest cities.

In a break with its usual combative tone, Uber’s new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi asked London to please work with the ride service.

He told employees that the company needed to act with integrity, but that he did not believe Uber had done everything it was accused of in London.

Uber, which has 40,000 drivers working in the British capital, also said it would contest the decision.

‘FIT AND PROPER’

London’s transport regulator said that Uber’s approach and conduct was not fit and proper to hold a private vehicle hire license and it would not be renewed when it expires on Saturday.

The Regulator Transport for London (TfL) said it would let Uber operate until the appeals process is exhausted, which could take months.

“Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” TfL said.

TfL cited Uber’s approach to reporting serious criminal offenses, background checks on drivers and software called Greyball that could be used to block regulators from gaining full access to the app.

Uber London general manager Tom Elvidge said that the mayor, who supported the decision, and regulators had “caved in” to people who want to restrict consumer choice, adding that Uber would “immediately challenge” the decision in court.

Khosrowshahi, brought in to steer the company after a string of scandals involving allegations of sexism and bullying, later appealed to the city on Twitter with a self-deprecating style.

“Dear London: we r far from perfect but we have 40k licensed drivers and 3.5mm Londoners depending on us. Pls work w/us to make things right,” Khosrowshahi said on Twitter.

He also acknowledged the company’s turmoil in a message to employees.

“It’s worth examining how we got here. The truth is that there is a high cost to a bad reputation,” he said.

“It really matters what people think of us ... actions in one part of the world can have serious consequences in another,” he added.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

Many riders rallied to the company’s aid. Uber has turned to customers to help defend itself in other battles around the world and an online petition in support of Uber had gathered more than 400,000 signatures by late evening in London.

Drivers of London’s black cabs, who have snarled up the city’s streets in protest of the app over the past few years, welcomed Friday’s decision.

“Their standards are not up to scratch,” said 71-year-old Walt Burrows, who has driven a black cab for 39 years. “The black cab is an iconic part of London. What you get with a black cab is a metered fare and you know you’re safe.”