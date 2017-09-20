Agencies

CHEMICALS

BASF to buy into polyamides

BASF SE has agreed to buy a polyamides business from Solvay SA for 1.6 billion euros (US$1.9 billion), adding a nylon plastics operation serving a wide range of industries, including carmaking and construction. The German chemical maker is paying about eight-times last year’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Brussels-based Solvay said in a statement yesterday. Net sales at the asset totaled 1.32 billion euros last year, with profit of about 200 million euros, a BASF statement said.

AUTOMAKER

Toyota to sharpen image

Toyota Motor Corp is introducing a high-performance series consisting of souped-up staples as it accelerates efforts to jazz up its image. The “GR” series made its debut in Japan with seven variants including the Prius plug-in hybrid and Vitz subcompact at an event in Tokyo yesterday. Toyota is to expand the lineup later this year and plans to increase the number of countries where the vehicles are offered. Company president Akio Toyoda has been working to reinvigorate the Toyota and Lexus brands after lamenting that consumers perceived the cars to be well-made, but boring to drive.

BANKING

Varengold backs loans

Varengold Bank AG, a German private banking firm, will provide ￡45 million (US$61 million) in annual funding for loans to small businesses arranged by MarketInvoice Ltd, a British peer-to-peer lender. Similar ventures show professional investors are increasingly willing to put their money to work in the fledgling asset class as interest rates hover near zero. With a net return of 9 percent this year and historic default rates at about 4.7 percent, MarketInvoice is now generating 60 percent of its funding from institutions. MarketInvoice blends “factoring” and algorithmic credit analysis by securing short-term working capital loans for small companies with their accounts receivable.

NORWAY

Wealth fund at US$1tn

The value of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund officially hit US$1 trillion yesterday after outperforming all initial expectations, its manager said in a statement. “I don’t think anyone expected the fund to ever reach [US]$1 trillion when the first transfer of oil revenue was made in May 1996,” Norges Bank Investment Management chief executive officer Yngve Slyngstad said. The fund also supports the planned merger of German industrial gases company The Linde Group and US peer Praxair, Inc, it said. “Norges Bank Investment Management has tendered all shares held in Linde AG in connection with the business combination between Linde AG and Praxair, Inc,” the fund said.

UKRAINE

Bond issue raises US$3bn

The nation has raised US$3 billion in its first sovereign bond issue since the 2014 revolution, a source close to the deal said on Monday. The proceeds from the 15-year eurobond sale overshot the treasury’s initial target of US$2.5 billion, with the funds earmarked for debt servicing, the source said. The nation had been unable to tap the international bond market since upheaval and military conflict three years ago, leading to a major restructuring of its outstanding debt in 2015. Monday’s issue sees a US$1.7 billion tranche attracting a 7.375 percent interest rate over 15 years — more competitive than that attached to the 2015 restructuring deal which helped to slice one-fifth off the nation’s private debt.