Agencies, with staff writer

INSURANCE

Zhong An taking IPO orders

Zhong An Online P&C Insurance Co (眾安保險), China’s largest online insurer, started taking orders for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as US$1.5 billion. The Shanghai-based company is offering 199.3 million shares at HK$53.70 to HK$59.70 apiece, according to terms for the deal. Japan’s Softbank Group Corp agreed to purchase 71.9 million shares, worth as much as US$550 million, as the sole cornerstone investor in the offering, the terms show. Zhong An raised 5.8 billion yuan (US$884 million) from a group of investors including Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corp in a 2015 funding round. That share sale valued the company at 49.6 billion yuan, Zhong An said at the time.

MEDIA

Rolling Stone signals change

The owner of Rolling Stone said the magazine is exploring strategic options for its majority stake, signaling that cofounder Jann Wenner is preparing to relinquish control of the half-century-old iconic music publication. Wenner Media LLC hired Methuselah Advisors, the company said in a statement late on Sunday. The company did not say whether Wenner is in talks with any potential suitors. The announcement comes nearly a year after Wenner announced the sale of a 49 percent stake in the magazine to Singapore-based BandLab Technologies, a budding digital music company cofounded by the scion of one of Asia’s richest families.

AVIATION

Ryanair shares fall 3%

Ryanair Ltd shares fell 3 percent yesterday in early trading following its announcement late on Friday of plans to cancel 40 to 50 flights per day until the end of next month, disrupting hundreds of thousands of journeys. Ryanair said it was trying to deal with a backlog of staff leave, which must be allocated before the end of the year, and described the number of canceled flights — which started immediately — as “unacceptable” to customers. If the airline cancels 40 flights per day for six weeks, about 285,000 journeys would be affected, assuming a load factor of 90 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford partners with Mahindra

Ford Motor Co, seeking to increase its foothold in India, teamed up with local sport utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to explore a partnership for electric vehicles and other models. Ford and Mahindra aim to cooperate in areas including mobility programs, connected vehicle projects, electrification and distribution within India, improving Ford’s reach within the nation, Mumbai-based Mahindra said in a stock exchange statement. The partnership is for three years and future plans would be decided at the end of that term, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

Canada GM workers strike

Canadian autoworkers employed by General Motors (GM) at a key assembly plant in Ontario yesterday went on strike after GM and negotiators from Unifor Local 88 failed to reach a deal on a contract covering about 3,000 workers. The strike shuts down production at a plant that builds one of GM’s most popular vehicles, the Chevrolet Equinox utility vehicle. GM is in the midst of ramping up production of Equinox for the next model year and inventories of the vehicle are in relatively short supply. The strike involves a long-running battle between Unifor and GM over the company’s decision to move work, previously done at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, to Mexico.