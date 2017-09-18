‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ producer settles US lawsuit

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

The movie company that made The Wolf of Wall Street, and was cofounded by the Malaysian prime minister’s stepson, has settled a civil lawsuit brought by the US government to seize assets allegedly bought with money stolen from a Malaysian state fund.

Red Granite Pictures on Friday announced the settlement in a filing at the federal Los Angeles court, without revealing any sum.

US prosecutors, pursuing a kleptocracy asset recovery initiative, had claimed the 2013 film, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was financed by Red Granite using funds stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“The parties are pleased to inform the court that Red Granite and the government have reached a settlement in principle,” the filing said.

Red Granite has previously said that neither it nor its cofounder, Riza Aziz, had done anything wrong.

“We are glad to finally put this matter behind us and look forward to refocusing all of our attention back on our film business,” Red Granite said in a statement.

The US Department of Justice has lodged dozens of lawsuits in the past two years related to the alleged misappropriation of US$4.5 billion from the investment fund, 1MDB.

The US is seeking to seize about US$1.7 billion in assets, making it the largest action brought by the department under its kleptocracy asset recovery initiative.

The scandal has dogged Malayisan Prime Minister Najib Razak, who had chaired 1MDB’s advisory board until it was dismantled last year, but he has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to the fund.

While Najib has not been the subject of any of the lawsuits, a number of his close associates, including Aziz, have been named by US investigators.

Both US and Malaysian officials have confirmed that Najib is the “Malaysian Official Number 1” referred to in FBI reports.

Red Granite Pictures provided no details of the settlement, which the filing said remains subject to final documentation and necessary approvals within the government.

The settlement also covers claims against Red Granite’s rights and interests in two other pictures, Daddy’s Home and Dumb and Dumber To.

The US lawsuits have also sought to seize a Picasso painting given to DiCaprio and millions of US dollars worth of jewelry given to Australian model and actress Miranda Kerr, all allegedly from 1MDB funds.

Najib met US President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this week, but both leaders steered clear of addressing the US investigation into the 1MDB scandal.