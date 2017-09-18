Staff writer, with CNA

PETROCHEMICALS

YC sees revenues surge

YC Group (炎洲集團), which is principally engaged in the manufacture of thin films, adhesive tapes and packaging materials, on Saturday said the group’s major units saw substantial revenue growth last month due to seasonal demand. On a monthly basis, flagship unit YC Co Ltd’s (炎洲) revenue reached NT$1.49 billion (US$49.5 million) last month, up 10.33 percent from July, while subsidiaries Achem Technology Corp (萬洲) and Xin Chio Global Co Ltd (新洲) also reported revenue increases of 8.8 percent and 8.94 percent to NT$1.003 billion and NT$137 million respectively. The group is cautiously optimistic about business next quarter, as it might benefit from stable crude oil and raw material prices, as well as the completion of a new housing project in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) , YC Group spokesman Kevin Lin (林建羽) said.

BANKING

Local yuan deposits rise

Yuan deposits held by banks operating in Taiwan rose for the fourth consecutive month last month on the back of the strength of the Chinese currency against the US dollar, the central bank said on Friday. Yuan deposits, including negotiable certificates of deposit, totaled 310.08 billion yuan (US$47.31 billion) at the end of last month, up 693 million yuan from the end of July, with deposits held by local banks’ domestic banking units totaling 277.81 billion yuan, an increase of 980 million yuan from a month earlier, and those held by offshore banking units hitting 32.27 billion yuan, down 287 million yuan month-on-month, the central bank said. To attract more yuan deposits, Ta Chong Bank (大眾銀行) offers a 4 percent interest rate for six-month yuan deposits, the highest among its local peers.