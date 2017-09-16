Staff writer

MANUFACTURING

Sector growth beats average

The overall revenue of listed companies in the manufacturing sector expanded by 5.3 percent annually to NT$14.6 trillion (US$485.5 billion) in the first eight months of this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Statistics said yesterday, citing data provided by the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange. The 5.3 percent growth in the manufacturing sector was stronger than the average increase of 4.8 percent in the combined revenue of all listed companies, the department said in a statement. The expansion in the manufacturing sector was mainly attributed to contract electronics manufacturers and electronic component makers, the department said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

South Korea to top spending

South Korea is expected to retain its top position in semiconductor equipment spending next year, while China is to replace Taiwan as the world’s second-biggest spender, a projection released yesterday by industry association SEMI showed. This year, South Korean semiconductor firms are forecast to spend US$19.5 billion on new equipment, an increase from last year’s US$8.5 billion, as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd increases its spending, SEMI said. Global semiconductor equipment spending is expected to jump 37 percent annually to a record-high US$55 billion this year, and grow 5 percent next year to US$58 billion, SEMI said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Chang Wah to issue shares

Semiconductor materials supplier Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd (長華科技) yesterday said its board has agreed to issue between 5 million and 6 million new shares to back a capital injection. The board has tentatively priced the new shares at between NT$390 and NT$450 per share, and the firm plans to use the proceeds to repay bank loans, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The company plans to reserve 15 percent of the shares’ subscription rights for employees and 10 percent for the public, with the remainder to be made available to current shareholders, the filing showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

Cayenne Ark to raise funds

Mobile game distributor Cayenne Ark Mobile Co Ltd (辣椒方舟) yesterday said it plans to raise no more than NT$55.58 million through the issuance of new shares on the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Board, in a bid to replenish operating capital. The Taipei-based company, which has paid-in capital of NT$150 million, priced the new shares at NT$9 each, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. From January through last month, Cayenne Ark, an affiliate of Cayenne Entertainment Technology Co (紅心辣椒), saw revenue plunge 57.79 percent from a year earlier to NT$46.5 million.

FINANCE

Holding firms’ net profit falls

The nation’s 15 financial holding companies reported an aggregate net profit of NT$32.36 billion for last month, down 37 percent from a month earlier, but up 10 percent from the same period last year, a Daiwa Capital Markets Inc client note issued yesterday said, citing the companies’ filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Total net profit of the 15 firms for the first eight months of the year expanded 20 percent annually to NT$219.1 billion, the note said. Banks under the companies appear to have seen more stable earnings streams than their insurance and brokerage affiliates, thanks to moderately improved top lines and reduced provisioning, Daiwa said.