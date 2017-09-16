Ministries team up to consider workweek rule changes

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) yesterday said the Ministry of Economic Affairs is working with the Ministry of Labor to provide more flexibility for enterprises regarding workweek rules.

“The government’s aim is to protect the interests of workers, but we also hope to give more flexibility to enterprises,” Shen told reporters ahead of a forum on data economics in Taipei.

Shen’s remarks came after Premier William Lai (賴清德) on Thursday told a news conference that the Executive Yuan plans to submit a draft amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) revising the controversial policy of a five-day workweek with “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day.”

It marked the first time the Cabinet clearly expressed that it is to revise the policy after the rules took effect in December last year.

The economics ministry has been gathering opinions from enterprises and business groups, Shen said, adding that it shared the opinions with the labor ministry.

The possible directions to revise the policy include increasing the maximum monthly overtime from 46 hours, Shen said.

He said the two ministries are also mulling a cap on total overtime hours in a three-month period or a six-month period, instead of setting a ceiling for maximum overtime on a monthly basis.

The government will consider amending the measure on how to calculate hourly rates for work on days off or holidays, as well as changing calculations for overtime pay, Shen said.