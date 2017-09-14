Toshiba eyeing Bain Capital for chip arm buyer

AFP, TOKYO

Cash-strapped Japanese industrial giant Toshiba yesterday said it had picked a consortium led by US investor Bain Capital as the leading candidate to buy its prized chip business in a deal reportedly worth about US$18 billion.

The development was the latest twist in a long-running saga, as Toshiba agonizes between three groups of suitors for its lucrative chip business.

The Bain Capital-led group also includes the state-backed Development Bank of Japan and the public-private Innovation Network Corp of Japan, as well as South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix.

Toshiba said its board of directors would continue talks with the Bain Capital-led group after it came up with a new proposal during the talks.

“The company will work to expedite the conclusion of a stock purchase agreement by the end of September,” Toshiba said.

However, the company stressed that it was a “non-exclusive” agreement that “does not eliminate the possibility of negotiations with other consortia.”

Other suitors in the frame are a group led by Western Digital, Toshiba’s US-based chip factory partner, and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), better known as Foxconn (富士康).

California-based Western Digital voiced disappointment, but stressed it had not given up on its bid.

“We are disappointed that Toshiba would take this action, despite Western Digital’s tireless efforts to reach a resolution that is in the best interests of all stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

“Our goal has been — and remains — to reach a mutually beneficial outcome that satisfies the needs of Toshiba and its stakeholders, and most importantly, ensures the longevity and continued success” of the joint ventures, it said.

Selling the profitable chip division is seen as key to Toshiba’s survival, as one of Japan’s best-known firms battles to recover from multibillion-dollar losses from US nuclear operations.

It could also face the humiliating prospect of being delisted from Japan’s stock exchange if the sale does not raise the sufficient funds by an end-March cut-off date for closing accounts.

However, some analysts said Toshiba should beware of selling off the much-coveted business — which accounts for around one-quarter of Toshiba’s total annual revenue — too cheap.

Tokai Tokyo Research Center analyst Masahiko Ishino said he believed Toshiba does not intend to sell the entire memorychip business.

“Selling the high-performing business too cheap is not in the interest of shareholders,” he told reporters. “For shareholders, it doesn’t make sense to give the treasure trove to someone else.”