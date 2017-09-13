Firms plan to hire more workers next quarter: poll

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwanese companies plan to hire more employees next quarter, led by the manufacturing sector, to meet growing demand for electronic parts and machinery in the upcoming high sales season, US-based human resources advisory firm ManpowerGroup said yesterday.

The quarterly survey found that 26 percent of employers plan to raise staffing levels, 4 percent intend to cut head count and 68 percent plan maintain to their levels.

The net jobs gain after seasonal adjustments was forecast at 22 percent, slowing 1 percentage point from three months earlier, but expanding at the same pace as a year earlier, thanks to a mildly improving economy at home and abroad.

“Employment levels are expected to increase in all seven industries during the final quarter of this year, although hiring plans somewhat weaken in four sectors if compared with this quarter,” ManpowerGroup Taiwan operations director Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂) said.

The manufacturing industry showed the strongest demand for extra personnel with a net gain of 28 percent, an increase of 3 percentage points from the previous quarter, the report said.

Taiwan is home to scores of Apple Inc suppliers, which have been ramping up production for the launches of new iPhones in the US yesterday to mark the gadget’s 10th anniversary.

The nation’s exports last month rose 12.7 percent to a nearly four-year high of US$27.77 billion and the pace might accelerate toward the Christmas season, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday last week.

Semiconductor engineers and electrical technicians are in great demand, as local chipmakers and machine manufacturers have benefited from increasing demand for Internet of Things applications and “smart” production, Yeh said.

The service industry posted a net gain of 25 percent, unchanged from three months earlier, but adding 3 percentage points from a year earlier, spurred by new demand for virtual reality and mobile games, Yeh said.

Job openings for artists and graphics designers are increasing and a fast wage increase in China has helped drive up demand in Taiwan, Yeh said.

The net jobs gain for financial sectors was forecast at 25 percent, slowing from a quarter and year earlier, the report found.

Financial firms have already filled most job openings this year and mainly need call center operators and information technology engineers to strengthen e-commerce-related business, ManpowerGroup said.

The job market outlook is weakest for the leisure and hospitality industry, with a net gain estimated at 1 percent, a 20 percent decline from three months earlier, the report said.

Yeh attributed the stagnation to a continued slump in the number of Chinese tourists, for which travelers from other nations have been unable to make up.

As a result, hotels and restaurants in eastern and southern Taiwan have preferred not to fill vacancies after employees quit, Yeh said.