World Congress on Information Technology: Chunghwa Telecom sees uptick in MOD subscribers

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said its number of Internet TV subscribers has accelerated over the past month, boding well for the nation’s largest telecom company’s aim to reach 2 million users by the end of the year.

In one month, the company has garnered more than 40,000 new subscribers for its multimedia-on-demand (MOD) services, company chairman David Cheng (鄭優) told reporters on the sidelines of the World Congress on Information Technology in Taipei,

The MOD cancelation rate has been halved, he said.

“We expected a drop in MOD subscriptions following the end of the Taipei Summer Universade on August 30, but it did not happen,” Cheng said.

The Universade helped boost MOD subscriptions, he said, crediting the performance of Taiwan’s athletes.

Cheng also contributed the fast growth in MOD subscriptions to the popularity of film director Wu Nien-jen (吳念真), who was hired to endorse the MOD service.

The new single TV plan offer has also gained traction and helped boost subscriptions, Cheng said.

Chunghwa Telecom has 1.4 million MOD users, he said.

Cheng made it his priority to turn around the money-losing MOD since taking the reins in December last year.

The MOD unit has been running at a loss for 13 years due to lack of appealing programs, with accumulated losses of NT$31.5 billion (US$1.05 billion), company data showed.